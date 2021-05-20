Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $359.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.80 million. South State reported sales of $216.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Truist raised their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $88.74. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,130. South State has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.