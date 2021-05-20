Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post sales of $50.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $205.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.86 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $120.04. 1,060,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

