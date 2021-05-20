Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.