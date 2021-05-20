Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.22. 52,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

