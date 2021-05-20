Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 19,303,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,662,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

