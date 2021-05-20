Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.12). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 72,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,681. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

