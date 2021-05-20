Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.86. Rogers posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,764. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,893,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in Rogers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

