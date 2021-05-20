Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

R traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.88. 19,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

