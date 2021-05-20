Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $17.00

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.