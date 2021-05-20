Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 585.13

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

INF opened at GBX 538.60 ($7.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 548.69.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

