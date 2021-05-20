Analysts Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target at $46.17

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Interfor has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

