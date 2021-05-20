Analysts Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Price Target at GBX 416.67

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 416.67 ($5.44).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

LON OTB traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 368 ($4.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,209. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.40. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.