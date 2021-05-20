Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $65.94

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.