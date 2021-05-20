Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $60.75

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

UPWK opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,104 shares of company stock worth $14,300,706. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $50,757,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

