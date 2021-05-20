Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $162.35

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.35.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $109.72 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

