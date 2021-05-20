Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $983,160.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00.

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 525,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

