Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

