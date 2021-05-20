Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
