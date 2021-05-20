Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp Sells 2,500 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE THG opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

