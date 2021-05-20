Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.