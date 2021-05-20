Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 136,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

