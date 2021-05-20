Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 627 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.