Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 70,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

In related news, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP raised its position in Anterix by 9.0% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.