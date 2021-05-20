Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Antero Midstream traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2230326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.