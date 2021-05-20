Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

