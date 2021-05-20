Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 42.1% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00008621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $63.45 million and approximately $270,190.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00461680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00224408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.53 or 0.00978887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

