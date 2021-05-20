Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. AON posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.65. 1,861,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. AON has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

