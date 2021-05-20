Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.