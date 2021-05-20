Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Apple posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

