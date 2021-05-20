Apria (NYSE:APR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:APR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,576,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

