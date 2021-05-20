Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.17 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $349.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

