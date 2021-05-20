Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) Director Purchases C$40,418.81 in Stock

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) Director Andrew William Dunn acquired 464,584 shares of Aquila Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,418.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,218.81.
Shares of AQA stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Aquila Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$30.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.
Aquila Resources Company Profile
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.