Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) Director Purchases C$40,418.81 in Stock

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) Director Andrew William Dunn acquired 464,584 shares of Aquila Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,418.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,218.81.

Shares of AQA stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Aquila Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$30.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Aquila Resources Company Profile

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

