Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCUS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,410. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

