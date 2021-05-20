ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $856,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,849.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.