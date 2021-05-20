ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 18,396 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.48 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.