ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

