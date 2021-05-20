Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

