Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $29.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1,931 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

