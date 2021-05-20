Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

