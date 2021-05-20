Associated Banc Corp Acquires Shares of 10,000 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Domtar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

