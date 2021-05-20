Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $829.06 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $635.00 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $868.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $875.53.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

