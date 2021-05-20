Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

