Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,800 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

