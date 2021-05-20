Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,800 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.