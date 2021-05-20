Atico Mining Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Research analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atico Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE ATY opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

