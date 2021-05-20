Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
