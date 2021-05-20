Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56.

In other Atico Mining news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.