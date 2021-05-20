Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 396.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

AT stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 161,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the first quarter worth $30,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

