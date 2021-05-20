Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAWW. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

