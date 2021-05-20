Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

ATLKY opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

