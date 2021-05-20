Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 576 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.