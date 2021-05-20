Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $66,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

