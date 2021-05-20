Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SURF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

